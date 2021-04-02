Event, arts and entertainment venues now open for business

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning April 2, one more sector of New York State can reopen with restrictions and safety guidance in place: Event, arts, and entertainment venues.

Venues can operate at 33% capacity, or up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. If the venue requires testing for attendees, capacity can increase to 150 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Social distancing and face coverings will also be required among other strict Department of Health guidance.

Getting into those venues may be a little easier though. The state’s “Excelsior pass” extends to smaller art venues on Friday. New Yorkers can use the app as proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. Larger venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Times Union Center in Albany have already announced that they’ll be using the technology.