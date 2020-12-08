Erie County State Trooper, 9/11 responder dies following illness

New York News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State Trooper who was last stationed in Erie County has died as the result of an illness that stemmed from her response to the September 11 terror attacks.

Jennifer Czarneki passed away on Saturday following her recent retirement from a 20-year career with New York State Police.

After the terrorist attacks occurred, Trooper Czarnecki was assigned to help with the search and recovery efforts in New York City.

During her career, Czarnecki was assigned to Troopers A and D, serving in the former since 2003. Czarnecki was last stationed at the Boston barracks.

Czarnecki is survived by her husband, mother and brother.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report