Erie County State Trooper, 9/11 responder dies following illness

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State Trooper who was last stationed in Erie County has died as the result of an illness that stemmed from her response to the September 11 terror attacks.
Jennifer Czarneki passed away on Saturday following her recent retirement from a 20-year career with New York State Police.
After the terrorist attacks occurred, Trooper Czarnecki was assigned to help with the search and recovery efforts in New York City.
During her career, Czarnecki was assigned to Troopers A and D, serving in the former since 2003. Czarnecki was last stationed at the Boston barracks.
Czarnecki is survived by her husband, mother and brother.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- COCOA House and 4th Family receive Chromebooks from Albany Broadcasting and United Way
- Disney celebrates 30th anniversary of ‘Home Alone’ with gingerbread replica
- Newsfeed Now: First approved coronavirus vaccine administered in the UK; siblings reunited following 54-year search
- UMass to offer free and open to public COVID-19 testing site
- Project Undercover: Red Cross collecting essentials for Veterans December 12