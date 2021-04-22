NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, has become a tireless advocate for police reform after her son died at the hands of an NYPD officer in Staten Island in 2014. Garner died after police placed him in a prohibited chokehold for selling “loosey” cigarettes on the street; he can be heard saying “I can’t breathe” 11 times in footage of the incident.
Nearly seven years later, Carr shared how it felt watching former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin be found guilty on all charges in the killing of George Floyd.
“It felt like a sense of relief because the officer did stand accountable, which he didn’t in my case,” Carr said. “We have to remember though, that this was just one guilty verdict. There are thousands of cases out there that need to be looked into,” she said.
Carr said she is elated for the Floyd family, but there is “more work to do” in the fight for real justice for all victims of police brutality and their families.
Plus, Carr spoke on whether or not she feels like the outcome of the Chauvin trial could affect the future legal battles around her own son’s death.
LATEST STORIES
- Eric Garner’s mother reacts to Chauvin verdict: ‘There’s more work to do’
- DC statehood approved by House in party line vote; faces long odds in Senate
- Earth Day 2021: Here’s how NASA is studying the planet
- Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 13 new deaths, 1,370 new cases
- Manhattan judge dismisses thousands of prostitution cases