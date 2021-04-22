Eric Garner’s mother reacts to Chauvin verdict: ‘There’s more work to do’

“It felt like a sense of relief because the officer did stand accountable, which he didn’t in my case,” Carr said. “We have to remember though, that this was just one guilty verdict. There are thousands of cases out there that need to be looked into,” she said.

Carr said she is elated for the Floyd family, but there is “more work to do” in the fight for real justice for all victims of police brutality and their families.

Plus, Carr spoke on whether or not she feels like the outcome of the Chauvin trial could affect the future legal battles around her own son’s death.