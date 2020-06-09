Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act passes NYS Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following massive protests across the U.S., New York lawmakers are taking action with a major policing reforms legislative package.

The package includes bills like the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, which passed the NYS Senate Monday. It characterizes police chokeholds as “aggravated strangulation” and classifies that as a Class C felony.

The bill will now heads to Governor Andrew Cuomo for a signature.

LATEST STORIES