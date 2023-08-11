ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Legendary British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh previewed his plan to swim the 315-mile Hudson River to raise awareness of the importance of clean waters.

Pugh, the UNEP Patron of the Oceans, has pioneered swims in the most challenging environments on earth, including the Antarctic, the North Pole, the Red Sea, and the Himalayas. If successful, he will be the first person to swim the full length of the Hudson River unassisted.

Pugh’s expedition is scheduled to begin in the Adirondack Mountains on Sunday and conclude in Manhattan on September 13.