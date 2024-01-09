DUNKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A ban on empty trucks and tandem trailers is in place on the New York State Thruway as high winds due to an impending storm make their way across the state.

All tandems, empty trucks and tractor trailers are restricted on the Thruway from Exit 36 in Onondaga County to the Pennsylvania border as well as on the Niagara Thruway between I-90 and Exit 22.

A multi-threat storm is making its way across the country and hit New York State on Tuesday. Forecasts predict sustained wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and gusts that could exceed 70 mph.

The New York State Thruway Authority posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, that showed an empty tractor trailer blown over onto its side Tuesday morning on the Thruway in Western New York. The agency said Thruway crews responded to multiple rollovers across the western part of the state even after the ban was put into place.

The ban is in effect until further notice.