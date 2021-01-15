Empire State Weekly Vaccination Efforts and New Legislative Session

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State officials are pleading with the federal government to send more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to New York, as millions are now eligible – but only a few hundred thousand are getting theirs per day. One Regional Vaccination Hub and a statewide group representing pharmacies both tell us they’re working to get those vaccines out to people as soon as they receive them, and are giving New Yorkers some advice as they wait for their doses.

See both full interviews below:

Vaccine distribution is also one of Governor Cuomo’s top priorities for this year – a priority he outlined during his four-day State of the State this week. There are also several other high-profile issues he wants to address in this year’s legislative session. Capitol Correspondent Corina Cappabianca helps break down what’s on the governor’s list.