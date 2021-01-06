Empire State Development announces ‘Raising the Bar’ restaurant recovery fund

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, customers have lunch at an outside table as a table inside sits empty at Serafina Ludlow restaurant in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb. Starting Monday, Dec. 14, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Empire State Development (ESD) announced the more than $3 million “Raising the Bar” Restaurant Recovery Fund to assist restaurants in New York State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Raising the Bar” grant funding can be used for:

Enhancing social distancing guidelines

Expanding take-out/delivery operations and accommodate outdoor dining (plexiglass barriers/partitions, signage promoting social distancing and hygiene protocols, heaters, heat lamps, weatherization upgrades and insulated delivery bags)

Improving filtration system upgrades and food heaters to maintain temperature for to-go orders

Purchasing PPE and sanitation supplies necessitated by the pandemic

“The restaurant industry is a critical component of our state’s economy – encompassing hundreds of small businesses who employ thousands of New Yorkers,” said Eric Gertler, Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate. “This industry has been among the hardest hit by the devastating effects of COVID-19, working hard to stay open, serve customers and keep employees safe. This fund is designed to help establishments adapt during this unprecedented time with assistance to sustain their businesses during the winter months to come.”

Qualifying purchases and expenditures must be from Sept. 1, 2020 onward to be eligible. Initial round of grants are up to $5,000. Initial grant funding will be awarded based on the received applications and dispersed independently by the National Development Council, a national economic non-profit that has been in operation since 1969.

Eligible businesses consist of New York State restaurants that have no more than $3 million in 2019​ revenue ​and are engaged in providing food services and meals prepared on-premises to patrons who traditionally order and are served while seated, including certain on-premises food and drinking establishments licensed through the State Liquor Authority (SLA) and which need funding to adjust to COVID-related impacts and protocols. Establishments providing take out or grab and go food services due to COVID-19 restrictions are also eligible to receive the grant from NDC. Additionally, these establishments must have been in operation on or before March 1, 2019 and certify and demonstrate that they have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

This grant funding has been made possible through financial donations led by Diageo North America and supported by Coastal Pacific Wine & Spirits (a division of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits) and will be implemented by the NDC.

All businesses must continue to comply with the New York Forward reopening guidance and Cluster Action Initiative guidance, as applicable. Applications will begin to be accepted on Jan. 11. For more information visit the Empire State Development website.