Elementary school becomes new DEC training academy

CLEVELAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a new home for its training academy – a now-closed school in Central New York.

The agency recently purchased Cleveland Elementary School in Oswego County. The old classrooms will now be filled with future forest rangers and conservation officers.

The gym will be used for physical fitness exams, and beds will be installed for overnight bunking.

“The athletic fields, as well as the surrounding area, are valuable from a training perspective, both being on the shores of [Oneida Lake] as well as the wilderness behind us. That’s a win-win for all. Both the community, the DEC, to get a facility like this for our academy.”

The artwork on the walls and old trophies on display will stay as a tribute to past classes.