Electric vehicle rebate bill passes NY Senate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill that would increase the rebates available to municipalities electrifying their vehicle fleets has passed through the New York State Senate. The bill will double the minimum rebate for municipalities purchasing electric vehicles, increasing it from $750 to $1,500. The maximum rebate available will also increase by $2,500 to $7,500.

“Electric vehicles provide a unique opportunity for New York to significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and protect the health of our communities and our planet. New York already leads the nation in our commitment to fighting climate change, and this legislation is the latest example of our efforts to create logical and affordable solutions at the local level. Every municipality that wants to green its fleets should have the opportunity to do so, but with limited revenue, these upfront investments are difficult to undertake. Creating larger municipal rebates is an important step that will help propel us toward a more stable climate, cleaner air, and a much-needed transition to pollution-free vehicles.” Senator Michelle Hinchey

Advocates for the bill argue that, along with helping municipalities electrify their fleets, it will help areas that are currently ineligible for federal tax incentives related to purchasing zero-emission or hybrid vehicles.