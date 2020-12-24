ECMC CEO and UB Dean join WNY Vaccine Hub leadership team

(WIVB) — New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that Western New York’s leadership team overseeing the region’s COVID-19 vaccination effort is expanding.
In a Twitter thread, Hochul announced Erie County Medical Center CEO Tom Quatroche and University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine Dean Dr. Michael Cain will join the WNY Vaccine Hub leadership team.
Cain and Quatroche will join Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan in overseeing the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in WNY. The three medical professionals are tasked with creating a regional plan for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The lieutenant governor thanked the three for volunteering their time to help WNY.
“We will continue to work hand in hand with county leaders, local health departments, and community groups to get the job done efficiently and effectively. The end is hopefully near.”Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor, New York State
