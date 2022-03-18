ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A security guard was assaulted and East High School went into lockout Friday morning in Rochester after a student attempted to bring a weapon to school.

In a message sent to parents, school officials said “a student attempted to bring a weapon to school.” They went on to say that it appeared to be a gun, based on scanning.

Authorities say a security guard was assaulted and then the student immediately fled campus. Officials say the school quickly contacted Rochester police and then a lockout was initiated so no person could enter the building during the investigation.

“While I realize that this is cause for concern, I want to reassure you that the gun never made it beyond security, and there were no threats or safety issues inside the building,” East Super Intendent Shaun Nelms wrote in a message to parents. “Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken against the identified student.”

Nelms went on to say: “I am grateful to our school security officers and the Rochester police for being engaged in this matter. I applaud our security staff at East and the continued vital role they play in keeping our school community safe.

“We will continue to work with our scholars to proactively solve conflicts before they emerge at school and in the community. The safety of our scholars and staff is our top priority at East.”

Rochester police have not immediately replied to a request for comment.

