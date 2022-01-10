East Greenbush Girl Scout reflects on leading Pledge of Allegiance at State of the State Address

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Allie Navarette, a Girl Scout from East Greenbush, led the Pledge of Allegiance during the State of the State Address on Wednesday. The 11 year old was invited by Governor Kathy Hochul to deliver the honor.

Allie Navarette, a member of Troop 1143, is in her seventh year as a Girl Scout. She recently earned her Bronze Award in Girl Scouts, one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting, which involves teaming up with others to use special skills and interests to take action and make a difference in the world.

“Five other girls in my troop we teamed and we made bags for kids in the hospital so that way they could feel safe and happy and comfortable,” she said.

In addition to her involvement in the Girl Scouts, she is a competitive Irish dancer and a member of the Best Buddies organization. She enjoys ballet and has even earned her green belt in Tae-Kwon-Do.

“It was a lot of fun! I was kind of nervous but not that much,” she said.

She says helping people is her favorite thing about being a Girl Scout. Allie’s mom was a Girl Scout, so joining the organization was always in her DNA.