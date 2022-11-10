MASPETH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County man was struck and killed near his parked tractor-trailer on Grand Avenue in Maspeth early Wednesday morning. At about 2:50 a.m., officers from New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) 104th precinct responded to a 911 call reporting the crash.

When they arrived, officers found Chad Hallenbeck, 49, of East Durham, lying on the roadway with severe body trauma, police said. EMS crews were sent to the scene, where they pronounced Hallenbeck dead.

According to police, a 43-year-old woman was driving her 2007 Chevy Sedan westbound on Grand Avenue when she crossed over the center line, hitting Hallenbeck before crashing into his parked truck. The driver of the sedan was taken to NYC Health and Hospital in Elmhurst, where she is listed in stable condition, police said.

There had been no arrests in this case as of Thursday morning. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.