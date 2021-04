BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Did someone say free coffee? Just bring in any travel mug to Stewart’s Shops on Earth Day, April 22, and get a free coffee up to 32 ounces.

Choose from a variety of hot coffee flavors, including Stewart’s House Blend, Decaf, Blueberry Crumble, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, and Maple French Toast. For those who prefer hot tea or hot chocolate, they will also be free with a travel mug.

This promotion runs all day, Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.