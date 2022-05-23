LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and people in the Capital Region did their part by dyeing their hair purple. Grit and Grace Salon in Latham partnered with the Berkshire Farm Center and Youth Services for the event.

There are 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S., and 17,000 are in New York State. About 70 more kids enter care every day. Some local business leaders and radio personalities were among the hundreds who took part in the event.

“With so many foster families being needed, and there’s so many foster kids in New York state that need places, what Berkshire’s doing is amazing, so we’re really happy and proud to be part of it,” ESPN Radio host Charlie Voelker said.

You can support the effort by heading to the Berkshire Farm website and filling out the I’m Going Purple pledge form.