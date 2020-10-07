Dutchess County man pleads guilty to mailing ‘anthrax’ to federal offices in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jason Pantone, 34, of Hyde Park pleaded guilty to conveying false information and hoax letters when he sent white powder to federal offices throughout Upstate and Central New York and the Southern Tier.

As part of the plea, Pantone admitted to mailing envelopes containing white powder and typed hoax letters reading “ANTHRAX.” He spent the week from February 21 to February 27, 2019, when he was arrested, posting malevolent mail to Social Security Administration and U.S. District Court offices in Syracuse, Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, and Utica.

Along with notes saying “ANTHRAX,” some of the letters featured a smiley face with X’s instead of eyes. All samples of the powder tested negative results for anthrax or other hazardous materials.

Pantone has been in police custody since his arrest. He faces up to five years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and a year of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2021.

