ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A drought watch for most of Upstate New York was lifted on Saturday, state environmental officials said. Albany, Rensselaer, and Schenectady counties were some of the 34 that returned to normal designations, according to a news release from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Recent rainfall and higher levels of ground and surface water led to the watch being lifted, the DEC said. Officials are still encouraging New Yorkers to limit water waste by fixing leaks and choosing efficient water fixtures.

Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Ulster counties are still under drought watch—the first of four drought advisories issued by the DEC. Water restrictions are not in place for the counties under a watch, but residents are encouraged to conserve water by watering lawns only when necessary, raising lawnmowers to keep grass longer, and using a broom instead of a hose to clean sidewalks.

In August, 49 counties were under a drought watch, stretching from far Western New York to the Hudson Valley. Parts of neighboring Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont were also impacted by the disaster.

If you owned or were part of a business or nonprofit in those areas impacted by drought, you may qualify for federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Officials said the loans are available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to the drought.

The SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is for eligible farm-related and non-farm-related entities that suffered a financial loss from the disaster. To qualify, the businesses or organizations must be in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Worcester counties in Massachusetts, Hartford, Litchfield, or Tolland counties in Connecticut, Columbia, Dutchess, or Rensselaer Counties in New York, or Bennington County in Vermont.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.935% for small businesses and 1.875% for private non-profit organizations with terms up to 30 years, according to the U.S. SBA. You can get more information, see if you qualify, and apply for the loans on the Administration’s website.