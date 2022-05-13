ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and law enforcement officials are reminding drivers to be extra cautious and look twice for motorcycle riders as the weather gets warmer.

One man whose son passed way in a motorcycle crash in South Carolina in 2018 said his son was obeying the speed limit and wearing a helmet when he was hit. It still wasn’t enough to save his life.

He’s using his family’s story to show drivers the potential consequences of being careless behind the wheel.

“Look twice, or even a third or a fourth time, before making a turn or switching lanes,” Mike Riecke said. “Don’t pick up a cell phone and make a quick text or phone call. That one second that you take your eyes off the road could kill.”

Officials say fatal motorcycle crashes in New York increased by 50 percent between 2019 and 2021.