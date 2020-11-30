Draft released for statewide deer population management

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A draft for the New York Deer Management Plan has been released for public review and comment. Public comments will be accepted through December 28.

Commissioner Basil Seggos of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released the draft and details on the feedback process over the weekend. He says the new plan builds on the DEC’s 2011 deer management plan, with the goal of balancing natural resource protection, public safety, and recreational and economic interests for the next 10 years.

“With this draft management plan, DEC is taking innovative steps to improve deer management for the benefit of deer, deer habitat, and New Yorkers,” Seggos said. “We are seeking new ways to address overabundant deer in urban and suburban areas, provide relief to farmers and forest owners experiencing deer damage, protect New York’s deer from the potential devastation of Chronic Wasting Disease, and enhance our great deer hunting traditions.”

The newly released draft includes a new method for setting deer population objectives, approaches for harvesting antlerless deer, and developing new opportunities for deer management in urban and suburban areas across New York.

The DEC shared significant elements included in the draft plans. These objectives are listed below.

Establishing desired deer population trajectories for 23 regions of New York

Monitoring deer populations for diseases such as Chronic Wasting Disease and taking steps to reduce risks

Recommending several hunting-related changes to provide additional hunter opportunities like a Southern Zone holiday hunt, special seasons to meet local objectives, and increasing antlerless harvest where deer population reduction is warranted

Maintaining a voluntary approach for letting young bucks go and re-evaluating the existing mandatory antler restriction program

Encouraging voluntary use of non-lead ammunition

Regulatory mechanisms to improve the Deer Management Assistance Program and Deer Damage Permit program

Technical assistance for community-based deer management

Exploring the potential for a small grants program to assist communities in developing local deer management plans

Promoting the Assessing Vegetation Impacts of Deer

The DEC is urging the public to review the new draft plan and will accept public comments through December 28. The full plan can be reviewed on the Department of Environmental Conservation website.