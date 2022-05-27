ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in partnership with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), will hold public hearings on June 2, June 10, June 14, and June 15. The meetings will discuss the Draft Disadvantage Communities Criteria and advance the finalization of the criteria.

New York’s Climate Justice Working Group (CJWG) developed the draft criteria for identifying disadvantaged communities and voted to release it for public review. The State is holding a total of 11 public hearings with four in-person hearings and seven virtual hearings. All persons, organizations, corporations, and government agencies are encouraged to attend public hearings and submit oral or written comments, says the DEC.

The DEC asks that people provide input on the criteria that will help advance Environmental Justice and guide the climate programs and projects to reduce air pollution and climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions, provide economic development opportunities, and target clean energy and energy efficiency investments.

Hearings:

Virtual Public Hearing Finger Lakes/Southern Tier June 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Lower Hudson Valley Public Hearing June 10 at 6:00 p.m.

NYC Public Hearing June 14 at 6:00 p.m.

Virtual Public Hearing Central NY/Mohawk Valley June 15 at 6:00 p.m.



Those attending in-person and virtual hearings who will be providing comments will be given two minutes to speak. Guests are encouraged to pre-register.