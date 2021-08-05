DOT looking to fill dozens of positions in Capital Region

The New York State Department of Transportation is accepting applications for open positions within the Capital Region. (NYSDOT)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation is currently accepting applications for open positions within the Capital Region.

The NYSDOT is looking to hire roughly 66 full-time positions in the fleet administration and transportation maintenance disciplines in the Capital Region.

Applications are currently being accepted for several job categories, including highway maintenance workers; fleet administration and mechanics. To be eligible, candidates must be at least 18 years old and pass a physical and drug test. Most positions also require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license, and the ability to operate DOT heavy dump trucks within two weeks after start of employment.

The New York State Department of Transportation is accepting applications for open positions within the Capital Region. (NYSDOT)

Those hired will be trained and evaluated on several pieces of essential equipment and are expected to perform productive work while gaining experience. Physical labor is required for most positions, as is work with backhoes, front end loaders, stump grinders and other heavy equipment.

During the winter, maintenance workers primarily assist in snow and ice removal, but also are expected to perform general highway repairs and maintenance such as cold patching.

Shifts vary depending on location, but run from early morning to early afternoon, and from early afternoon to late evening. During storms, those eight-hour shifts can be extended to form two, 12-hour shifts to ensure a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a week response to snow and ice events.

Employees can expect a base salary plus likely overtime pay; generous health benefits; paid vacation and sick leave; service credit towards a vested retirement plan; and training provided by highly professional and experienced equipment operator instructors and storm managers.

Additional positions are expected to be filled within the Capital Region in the coming months. More than 400 positions are currently available across the state.

Qualified candidates can find more information about the positions available and how to apply at the NYSDOT website or by visiting the Department of Transportation’s Facebook page for periodic updates.