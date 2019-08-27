Dollar store chains settle with NY AG after investigation

HOLLYWOOD, FL – JULY 28: A Family Dollar store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Hollywood, Florida. Dollar Tree announced it will buy Family Dollar Stores for about $8.5 billion in cash and stock. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that three dollar store chains will pay more than $1 million for selling expired products.

Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar will pay a combined $1.2 million in fines and damages.

The investigation into the sale of expired products began in 2016 through undercover visits. Investigators said they found over-the-counter drugs that were months beyond their expiration dates.

They also found motor oil that isn’t usable in most car engines built after 1988.

Finally, the investigation discovered some stores were refusing recyclable bottle returns in violation of the state bottle deposit laws.