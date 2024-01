DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Dolgeville is set to receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with recovery efforts are damaging floods in 2019. FEMA is sending more than $1 million to help the village.

Severe storms with heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding hit Dolgeville in October 2019. In December 2019, then-president Donald Trump declared a major disaster to release federal funds to help New York State.