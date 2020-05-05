DOL sends out 90K emails to uncertified unemployment beneficiaries

FILE – In this March 18, 2020 file photo, visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns. The coronavirus pandemic has already hurt many households financially. Americans have been hit with layoffs, furloughs and reduced hours across the country. Those who have not are still facing massive economic uncertainty. Experts say it’s more important than ever to manage your budget, reach out to lenders and seek protections available to those hit by the economic impact of the virus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Department of Labor wants to ensure every New Yorker who filed for unemployment benefits is keeping up with their weekly certifications.

This means if you do not certify that you are still unemployed each week you will not get paid your unemployment benefits.

The Department of Labor said over the weekend that 90,000 people who were eligible for unemployment payments did not certify, and therefore, did not get paid.

If you’re not sure if you are certified, check for an e-mail or a letter from the Department of Labor.

