ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Department of Labor wants to ensure every New Yorker who filed for unemployment benefits is keeping up with their weekly certifications.
This means if you do not certify that you are still unemployed each week you will not get paid your unemployment benefits.
The Department of Labor said over the weekend that 90,000 people who were eligible for unemployment payments did not certify, and therefore, did not get paid.
If you’re not sure if you are certified, check for an e-mail or a letter from the Department of Labor.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Albany police therapy dogs featured in international magazine
- Coronavirus testing to start May 7 at Rensselaer City Hall
- City of Albany to layoff workers due to $20 million shortfall
- DOL sends out 90K emails to uncertified unemployment beneficiaries
- Adventures At Home: How to build a budget without breaking the bank