DOL: New York lost 15% of jobs compared to June 2019

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its jobs report for June 2020, New York’s Department of Labor showed that New York lost more than 15% of all jobs between since June 2019, which translates to nearly 15 million positions up in smoke.

The unemployment rate has also ballooned compared to this time in 2019, with New York outpacing the national rate in growth rate. In fact, while the national unemployment rate went down in 2020 from May to June, it grew in New York, both in and out of city. Still, the Department of Labor says New York added over 300,000 jobs since May.

The Capital Region has tens of thousands fewer jobs than it did at the same time last year, with the Tri-City metropolitan area of Albany-Schenectady-Troy losing 55,000.

Jobs LostPercentage Lost
Albany-Schenectady-Troy55,00011.6%
Binghamton10,70010.2%
Buffalo-Niagara Falls77,30013.6%
Dutchess-Putnam19,00012.7%
Elmira2,2005.9%
Glens Falls9,90017%
Ithaca4,4007.1%
Kingston5,5008.7%
Nassau-Suffolk207,00015%
New York City777,30016.6%
Orange-Rockland-Westchester116,90015.7%
Rochester73,00013.4%
Syracuse45,80014.1%
Utica-Rome14,70011.3%
Watertown-Fort Drum6,60015.3%
Non-metro counties*54,70010.5%
New York State1,494,10015.1%
U.S. Total13,226,0008.7%

“Non-metro counties” around the Capital Region include:

Jobs LostPercentage Lost
Columbia2,90012.9%
Fulton2,50014%
Greene1,60010.6%
Montgomery3,00014.9%

The latest report also features a breakdown of job losses by industry sector over the same time period.

Jobs Lost
Leisure and hospitality510,000
Trade, transportation and untilities269,700
Professional and business services180,600
Private education and health services167,800
Other services96,200
Government (including public education and health services)86,700
Construction63,100
Manufacturing52,900
Financial activities47,600
Information17,900
Natural resources and mining700

Among the four business sectors above with the most losses, food service, retail trade, administration, and private health care lost the most, totaling over 800,000 jobs statewide.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga