HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl and her mother were attacked by dogs in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building on Sunday afternoon, according to the New York Police Department.

An unknown individual walked into a New York City Housing Authority building on Madison Avenue near East 135th Street with two pit bulls around 12:30 p.m., police sources said. One of the dogs attacked the girl. The other pit bull attacked the child’s mother when she tried to grab the first one.

The woman with the dogs grabbed them and fled into an elevator, sources said. It’s unclear what might have provoked the dogs. No arrests have been made, and police have been reviewing video of the incident.

The girl suffered three puncture wounds to the right side of her face, sources said. She also suffered scratches on the left side of her face. She and her mother, who was also injured, were taken to a nearby hospital.

Jahnae Holder, who’s lived in the NYCHA building for 13 years, said many dog owners live there. She said not all of them are responsible. Holder said one of her friends once had to jump onto a car to escape an out-of-control dog.

“I hope they’re all right,” she said about the mom and toddler injured Sunday. “I hope they feel better. That’s crazy.”