COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The dog who chewed off her own leg in Otsego County had a home visit on Monday with her future forever home.

The Susquehanna SPCA is still waiting on biopsy results from the mass removed from her shoulder, but she is otherwise doing well.

A UPS driver discovered Zoe chained up outside of a house in Exeter.

Her previous owner is now facing animal abuse charges. He also surrendered the dog because he could not pay the vet bills, police said.