Doctors tell diabetics to keep an eye on health during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Doctors are warning diabetics they may be at more risk of complications if they contract the coronavirus.

Doctors said they aren’t sure, yet, if people with diabetes are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, but those who are, are having a more difficult time recovering.

While at home, diabetics are encouraged to exercise, take their medication, and keep track of their glucose levels. High levels could mean something is wrong.

“It’s not uncommon – sometimes people with diabetes, especially on insulin, might occasionally see a glucose in the 200s when they’re normally under good control. If they’re consistently and persistently elevated, that could be a sign of infection,” Dr. Michael Quartuccio with Rochester Regional Health said.

A good way to keep a close eye on glucose levels to see if there’s an unsettling pattern is to keep a daily written log.

