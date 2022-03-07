ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than $1.65 million in goods and services have been recovered by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for New Yorkers who received faulty or fraudulent service from auto dealers and repair shops. The DMV helped customers recover titles when dealerships abruptly closed, and in some cases, dealerships bought back vehicles to settle disputes.

The DMV’s Office of Vehicle Safety investigates complaints from consumers who believe they were misled or wronged by DMV-regulated businesses. In 2021, the agency recovered money for 540 customers totaling over $385,000. In other instances, the DMV looked into the quality of repairs done on people’s vehicles. DMV allowed those customers to get $78,000 in extra repair work done at no additional cost.

Some customers were sold cars by auto dealers who went out of business before issuing titles, meaning the customer was left with no proof of ownership. In many cases, those people were still on the hook for car payments. In some cases where the customer filed a complaint about the vehicle purchase, dealers offered to buy back cars- the value of which reached $503,000 in 2021.

When customers first make a complaint, the DMV discusses it with both the customer and the business to try and resolve the issue. About half of all complaints are settled directly. A DMV investigator looks into the complaint if the problem is not resolved. If the dealer or shop in question is found to have violated laws or regulations, DMV can impose fines and suspend or revoke business registrations.

To be certain you are using a state-licensed repair shop or dealer that repairs cars, look for a green and white “Registered State of New York Motor Vehicle Repair Shop” sign outside of the shop and a DMV registration certificate inside. For a dealership, the sign is red and white instead.