DMV offering new custom NASCAR license plates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is offering custom NASCAR license plates to celebrate the upcoming 2022 Cup Series. The DMV has 10 custom NASCAR plates, with two new and a one redesigned, for purchase.

The two new plates and a redesigned Martin Truex Jr. plate featuring his new number, 19, were unveiled this summer during NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International. Fans can learn more about and look at all the plates on the DMV website.

“NASCAR enthusiasts are among the most dedicated and passionate of sports fans,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We are very pleased to be able to offer them these new and redesigned NASCAR plates. These are just some of the hundreds of available custom plates representing things like sports, causes, regions and professions that our customers can order to express their interests and passions.”

The DMV offers a variety of custom plates which include sports teams, professions, organizations and many more. You can learn more about picture and professional plates on the DMV website.