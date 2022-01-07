DMV offering custom license plate to celebrate ski season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you love skiing? You can now show your love for the slopes with a custom “I Ski NY” license plate from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

“New York is a great place to ski, whether you prefer downhill or cross country, and you can show your love of the sport year-round with a custom license plate,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

The plates can be ordered through Ski New York, a trade group representing the skiing industry. $10 from the plate cost goes to support skiing in the state. You can find more information about the organization on its website.

“New York State Parks offer many wonderful cross-county skiing opportunities suitable for any skill level,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “The license plate program by the state Department of Motor Vehicles both raises awareness of skiing and allows New Yorkers to display their support of wintertime recreation in New York. Get out on skis this year to explore your State Parks.”

The DMV offers a variety of custom plates which include sports teams, professions, organizations and many more. You can learn more about picture and professional plates on the DMV website.

More information on the “I Ski NY” plates can also be found on the DMV website.