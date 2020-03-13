DMV customers encouraged to go online

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging customers to skip their local office and go online instead.

More than 60 common services can be completed over the internet, including renewing your drivers license or vehicle registration, changes of address, and making a payment.

The DMV website can also be used to sign up as an organ donor or update your voter registration.

Drivers can also turn in their license plates by mail.

If you do need to visit the DMV in person, you can also prepare online to reduce the amount of time you will have to spend at the office.

For a full list of services provided online, visit the DMV website.

