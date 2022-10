SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Industries for the Disabled celebrated those with disabilities who are doing an outstanding job in the workplace. The annual meeting was held Wednesday at Rivers Casino in Schenectady.

It takes place during National Disability Employment Awareness Month. There were several awards handed out, including the NYSID Champion, which went to the Special Olympics New York for their work in the community.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson emceed the event.