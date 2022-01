COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You can now fly nonstop from Albany International Airport to LaGuardia Airport. Delta Airlines is providing the service.

The flight will run twice every day and three times a day starting in March. They will carry 70 passengers to and from the Big Apple.

The direct flight from Albany to LaGuardia hasn’t been offered in more than 20 years.

The first flight took off early Wednesday afternoon.