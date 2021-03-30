DiNapoli reminds New Yorkers to claim the money they’re owed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is reminding New Yorkers that they may have unclaimed money waiting for them.

In a tweet posted Monday morning, DiNapoli provided examples for people localities in Western New York. In Niagara Falls, Lockport, and Batavia he says there’s $10 million, $5.2 million, and $3 million, respectively, waiting to be claimed.

According to the State Comptroller’s website, nearly $119 million has been returned to New York residents so far this year.

