Did you know? List of ‘official’ New York things

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) - For many, the big question is when will the Food and Drug Administration grant full approval to a vaccine? FDA officials say they’re working as fast as they can, however, approval could be held up until January 2022.

Local health experts say full approval will help in the fight against vaccine hesitancy. “There is a large group that will not get vaccinated until it’s fully approved and we’re hoping they would all come forward and we will be able to give them the vaccine," says Mary Fran Wachunas, Rensselaer County Public Health Director.