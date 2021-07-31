Did you know? List of ‘official’ New York things

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Friday that made baseball the official sport of New York state.
Baseball now joins the exclusive and eccentric group of New York’s “officials.” Here’s a list of other official things and symbols of the Empire State:
State animal: Beaver
State beverage: Milk
State bird: Eastern blue bird
State bush: Lilac
State capital: Albany
State dog: Working canines
State fish (freshwater): Brook trout
State fish (saltwater): Striped bass
State flag: Flag of New York
State flower: Rose
State fossil: Eurypterus remipes
State fruit: Apple
State gem: Garnet
State insect: Nine-spotted ladybug
State motto: Excelsior
State muffin: Apple muffin
State nickname: The Empire State
State reptile: Snapping turtle
State shell: Bay scallop
State slogan: I love NY
State snack: Yogurt
State song: I Love New York
State sport: Baseball
State tree: Sugar maple
