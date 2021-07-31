Did you know? List of ‘official’ New York things

(Illustration provided by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Friday that made baseball the official sport of New York state.

Baseball now joins the exclusive and eccentric group of New York’s “officials.” Here’s a list of other official things and symbols of the Empire State:

State animal: Beaver

(Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

State beverage: Milk

(Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)

State bird: Eastern blue bird

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

State bush: Lilac

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

State capital: Albany

(Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

State dog: Working canines

(Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

State fish (freshwater): Brook trout

(NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation)

State fish (saltwater): Striped bass

(NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation)

State flag: Flag of New York

State flower: Rose

(Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

State fossil: Eurypterus remipes

(Photo by Steve Lew)

State fruit: Apple

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

State gem: Garnet

(Gemological Institute Of America photo)

State insect: Nine-spotted ladybug

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

State motto: Excelsior

State muffin: Apple muffin

(AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

State nickname: The Empire State

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

State reptile: Snapping turtle

(Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/GettyImages)

State shell: Bay scallop

(Photo by Romina Ortega/AFP/GettyImages)

State slogan: I love NY

(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

State snack: Yogurt

(Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

State song: I Love New York

State sport: Baseball

(Getty Images)

State tree: Sugar maple

(News 8 WROC file photo/Matt Driffill)

