Did someone say fried? Explore new food creations at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is just days away, and the delicious, and in some cases iconic food is calling your name. Vendors are firing up their grills, food trucks, fryers and more in preparation for the fair.

Try fried cauliflower from the Veggie Patch, bacon-wrapped fried hot dogs served inside Twinkies with cheddar cheese, peanut butter glaze, and bacon bits from Fried Specialties, or beer cheese and bacon pickle chips from Chester’s Gators and Taters. These creations and more will be found from local vendors this year, after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.

There are also some new vendors this year. Porky’s Pork Palace is coming to the fair and offering a BBQ Sundae, along with Oh My Darling/Luna Loca teaming up to bring their unique take on chicken and waffles, Mexican street corn and fried Mexican ice cream.

“We’ve heard time and again that food is one of the main draws for Fair visitors. This is the only time of year you can enjoy some of these crazy creations,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner. “We’re just as excited as everyone else to see all the new fun snacks that vendors come up with year after year.”

Other new foods coming to the fair include:

The EVERYthing! Sandwich: Utica greens and chicken riggies between two slices of Tomato Pie. (It’s a Utica Thing!)

Utica greens and chicken riggies between two slices of Tomato Pie. (It’s a Utica Thing!) Code 12 Dead: Deep fried, peanut butter, banana, fluffernutter, and bacon topped with drizzled honey and bacon bits in a slice of bacon. (Fried Specialties)

Deep fried, peanut butter, banana, fluffernutter, and bacon topped with drizzled honey and bacon bits in a slice of bacon. (Fried Specialties) Byblos Gyro Pizza: A garlic base topped with mozzarella, gyro lamb, romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and Byblos tzatziki sauce.

A garlic base topped with mozzarella, gyro lamb, romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and Byblos tzatziki sauce. The Caramel Apple Pizza: Wood-fired roasted New York State apples, crumb topping, caramel sauce, and icing. (Toss & Fire)

Wood-fired roasted New York State apples, crumb topping, caramel sauce, and icing. (Toss & Fire) Veggie Empanada: Black beans, corn, sweet peppers, Spanish onions, cilantro and oaxaca cheese, served with a side of lime! (Sarita’s Food)

Black beans, corn, sweet peppers, Spanish onions, cilantro and oaxaca cheese, served with a side of lime! (Sarita’s Food) Vegetarian Greek Beans: Slow cooked in a rich tomato sauce, served with hot pita bread. (Stephen’s Greek Cuisine)

For a complete guide to vendors, foods and where to find them at the fair, visit the state fair’s food and beverage web page to use the interactive The Fair Food and Vendor Finder map.