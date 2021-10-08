Destito retiring as State General Services Commissioner

Former Assemblywoman Stepping Down After Ten Years Heading OGS

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – RoAnn Destito, the Commissioner of New York State’s Office of General Services (OGS), will retire later this month.

Destito was named Commissioner of OGS in May 2011 and stepped down from her elected position in the New York State Assembly to take the appointed position. The Democrat was first elected to the Assembly in the 116th Assembly District in 1992.

In her capacity as the head of OGS, Destito over sees a multifaceted branch of the state’s government that includes state real estate, construction projects, property management and administrative services.

No official date for Destito’s departure has been announced.

