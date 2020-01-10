Dept. of Environmental Conservation offers free waterfront lifeguard class

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will offer a free waterfront lifeguarding course at the Lynch Literacy Academy in Amsterdam. The class, open to anyone over 15 looking for summer employment with the department, is from February 18 through 21.

In preparation for its summer camp and recreation programs, the department already accepts applications for lifeguard positions. They will only consider lifeguards certified in the CPR and first aid skills included in the free course.

“Take this opportunity for free certification in lifesaving and CPR skills,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Applicants must have at least 20/70 vision, and admission to the training course depends on first passing a fitness test:

550-yard continuous front crawl or breaststroke

Tread water for two minutes using legs only

Swim 20 yards, surface dive to retrieve a 10-pound brick, surface, return to the starting point, and exit the water without a ladder or steps

Swim 5 yards, submerge 4 to 7 feet for three rings spaced 5 yards apart, resurface, and swim 5 yards

Candidates who pass training can immediately complete additional qualifying procedures to be considered for a lifeguarding position. Registration is live online or viaemailor phone at (518) 457-2500, ext. 1.