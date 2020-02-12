Democrats considering plans to change bail reform laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State senator claims democrats are considering a plan that would make changes to the bail reform laws.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky said the changes would eliminate cash bail but provide judges more power over which people can be held in jail.

He said, that for certain crimes, a judge could consider whether a person arrested will cause serious physical injury and their likelihood to returning to court.

The state’s bail law went into effect in January and eliminates cash bail for the majority of misdemeanors and nonviolent crimes.

