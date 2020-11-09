Demand for gas stays low, keeping prices down, too

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas and the average price in New York are both down from last week. One year ago, those prices were $2.62 and $2.70, respectively. Now, they’re $2.11 and $2.22. Prices are expected to continue dropping as demand remains low, AAA says.

According to Gas Buddy’s survey of over 500 Albany stations, prices have fallen $0.009—not even one penny—in the past week. They say the current average in Albany is $2.21 per gallon, $0.045 lower than a month ago and $0.405 cents lower than this time last year. The cheapest station in Albany $1.96 per gallon, and the most expensive is $2.43. Statewide, Monday’s lowest price is $1.89, and the highest is $3.16 per gallon, Gas Buddy says.

Here’s a look at the prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.18 (down $0.01 since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.18 (down $0.02 since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.18 (no change cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.22 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.30 (no change since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.14 (down $0.01 since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.28. (down $0.01 since last week)

