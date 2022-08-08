ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is focused on the Spotted Lanternfly and how it can damage the state’s agriculture. The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive pest that feeds on 70 plant species, including apple trees and hops.

The pest has been located in all of New York City’s boroughs as well as other parts of the state. Officials want to spread awareness, so if it spreads throughout the state, it can be contained and won’t damage the local economy.

“We are really concerned in New York, in particular, about the economic impact,” NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets Director for Plant Industry Chris Logue said. “The total of all economic impact of all invasive species in the U.S. exceeds $70 billion a year.”

Officials urge all New Yorkers to call the state Department of Environmental Conservation and report any sightings of the Spotted Lanternfly.