DEC shares how to avoid black bear conflicts

FILE — A black bear and cub share a spot in tall grass off a road in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — State authorities are encouraging residents to help avoid prevent conflicts with large animals like bears. As summer is a busy time for bears, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says that New Yorkers can take simple steps to avoid them.

“DEC is receiving reports of bears roaming neighborhoods in several parts of upstate New York,” stated Seggos. “We are encouraging New Yorkers to help reduce the potential for negative interactions with bears by removing the things bears find attractive like pet food and trash.”

Specifically for those living in “bear country,” which include a large portion of upstate New York, residents are asked to take the following precautions:

  • Secure garbage indoors or locked outbuilding until the morning of pickup or transport
  • Remove birdfeeders
  • Clean grease from grills
  • Secure livestock feed and don’t feed pets outdoors

