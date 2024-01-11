ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a new draft water quality guidance to advance the state’s regulation of emerging contaminants in water. The new draft guidance builds on last year’s guidance and supports the state’s efforts to ensure public health to prevent exposure to contaminants such as Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA), Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), and 1, 4-Dioxane.

The new draft outlines the DEC’s plan to collect information on these contaminants from Publicly Owned Treatment Plants (POTWs) and recommends utilizing pollutant minimization programs. Additionally, the draft suggests utilizing compliance schedules in State Pollution Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permits to address significant sources of contaminants to POTWs.

“The draft guidance released today builds upon New York State’s nation-leading efforts to protect communities and prevent public exposure to emerging contaminants,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC encourages the public to comment on this draft guidance and appreciates the ongoing partnership of local governments in creating cleaner, healthier communities and natural resources.”