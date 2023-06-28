ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Poor air quality is on its way back to New York. The unwelcomed smoke from the Canadian wildfires is already impacting some regions.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation gave an update Wednesday on what can be expected over the next couple of days. In early June, a haze took over the Capital Region, and the air quality reached near hazardous levels.

As the smoke returns, the DEC advised on the current status of the smoke and what the future holds for the air quality. A health advisory was put into effect on Wednesday, and the agency expects another one will be put in place on Thursday.

Officials are advising caution from people in sensitive groups such as asthmatics, kids, pregnant women, and those with lung diseases. They advise monitoring airnow.gov and wearing an N-95 mask if the air quality gets to orange.