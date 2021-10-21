DEC outlines changes to deer hunting season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hunting season is in full swing across New York State, and there are some important points the state Department of Environmental Conservation wants hunters to be aware of.
They said to be on the lookout for a disease impacting deer called EHD. If you come across a deer that looks sick, leave it alone and report it immediately to the DEC.
New this year, all deer hunters are required to wear either bright orange or bright pink. Before, this was just a recommendation.
