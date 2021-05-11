DEC: New York on track to achieve zero emissions electricity by 2040

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, a rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. The Manhattan skyline is at top. A new law signed Thursday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sets the nation’s most aggressive targets for reducing carbon emissions and is intended to drive dramatic changes over the next 30 years. It calls for all the state’s electricity to come from renewable, carbon-free sources such as solar, wind and hydropower. Transportation and building heating systems would also run on clean electricity rather than oil and gas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10/WWTI) — The New York Climate Action Council reached a milestone in the State’s work to achieve its goals in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act).

The Climate Action Council’s seven advisory panels, along with the Just Transition Working Group, submitted their recommendations for the Council to consider in the Scoping Plan draft. The draft will help guide achievement of the Climate Act’s goals to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ramp up renewable energy development, and put the State on the path to carbon neutrality economy-wide by 2050.

Major Milestones

In addition to the work of the Climate Action Council, State agencies are already meeting other requirements of the Climate Act, including: