DEC: New York on track to achieve zero emissions electricity by 2040

NEW YORK (NEWS10/WWTI) — The New York Climate Action Council reached a milestone in the State’s work to achieve its goals in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act).
The Climate Action Council’s seven advisory panels, along with the Just Transition Working Group, submitted their recommendations for the Council to consider in the Scoping Plan draft. The draft will help guide achievement of the Climate Act’s goals to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ramp up renewable energy development, and put the State on the path to carbon neutrality economy-wide by 2050.
Major Milestones
In addition to the work of the Climate Action Council, State agencies are already meeting other requirements of the Climate Act, including:
- Advancing New York’s actions to address climate change in 2020, DEC and NYSERDA released the Value of Carbon guidance to help State agencies estimate the value of reducing carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions in decision-making
- Finalizing regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide as the first requirement of the Climate Act, including establishing limits on the statewide emissions of greenhouse gases 40% by 2030, and 85% by 2050, including emissions associated with imported electricity and fossil fuels
- Adopting new regulations to strengthen the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) by advancing New York’s 30% regional cap reduction from 2021 to 2030 to make sure that regional emissions are 65% below the starting cap level by 2030 and aligning New York’s cap with the other participating RGGI states. Additionally, it is estimated that 39% of post-2019 RGGI commitments will benefit disadvantaged communities, an increase from an earlier estimate of 23% of pre-2020 RGGI commitments.
- Finalizing regulations to significantly reduce potent hydrofluorocarbon substances (HFCs), in 2020 and April 2021. This proposition will reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, which could lower methane emissions by more than 14,000 tons per year. This is the equivalent of removing 200,000 cars a year from the road and reducing volatile organic compound emissions by over 2,000 tons per year
- Expanding the State’s Clean Energy Standard to achieve the Climate Act’s goals and increase the use of renewable energy in the State from 50% to 70% by 2030 and of offshore wind from 2,400 MW by 2030 to 9,000 MW by 2035