DEC issues regional authorization to expedite storm recovery projects

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has reportedly authorized storm and flood recovery projects to be expedited in Rensselaer, Schoharie, Montgomery, Delaware, and Otsego Counties.

“DEC stands ready to help these storm-ravaged communities heal after severe weather events,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “This regional authorization is an important step to expedite the critical work necessary to bring communities and infrastructure back on-line and restore quality of life.”

The emergency authorization sent out on Thursday afternoon is meant to help communities rebuild critical infrastructure after heavy rainfall led to flash flooding this month. This way, DEC’s permit review process can move faster, allowing for workers to repair what they can, thereby restoring roads, bridges, or anything else damaged as quickly as possible.

The expedited process lets communities rebuild without having to apply for individual, site-specific permits. Either way, DEC says pumping out floodwaters from residential buildings is allowed without a permit. Contact the DEC’s spill hotline at (800) 457-7362 if you come across flood water containing petroleum, chemicals, or other hazardous materials.

The regional permit administrator for Renssealer, Schoharie, and Montgomery Counties is Kate Kornak. Contact her office at (518) 357-2459 for help figuring out which permits are necessary and to apply for them.