DEC issues emergency authorization to expedite storm recovery

(NEWS10) — After heavy rain and storms impacted multiple counties across New York, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is taking action by issuing an emergency authorization to help impacted communities.

The action authorizes the DEC to expedite necessary permit reviews so work crews can quickly begin repairing vital infrastructure. In the coming days, the DEC will be conducting reviews of impacted areas to offer additional help.

The DEC said their goal with the emergency authorization is to “bring communities and infrastructure back on-line and restore quality of life.”